(P) Innovation in Education in 2022

Some Innovation tends to be an overused term these days. This is because everyone tries to do more, create more, and develop more resources and ideas = INNOVATE.

Innovation is "[…] the successful introduction of a new thing or method" (Brewer and Tierney, 2012, p. 15).

Why is this happening? This is happening as we all feel the need to learn, grow, do something new, create something different, and be the one that comes up with a solution.

Education more than ever wants to help the students take on challenges and discover more.

Why is innovation in education important?

Education is important for social and economic development; thus, it easily becomes indispensable. However, this everchanging globalised world puts a lot of pressure on education to keep up.

"It is widely believed that countries' social and economic well-being will depend to an ever greater extent on the quality of their citizens' education: the emergence of the so-called 'knowledge society, the transformation of information and the media, and increasing specialisation on the part of organisations all call for high skill profiles and levels of knowledge. Today's education systems are required to be both effective and efficient, or in other words, to reach the goals set for them while making the best use of available resources" (Cornali, 2012, p. 255).

This is where teachers and schools come in. They need to offer new and innovative solutions to learning, teaching, and courses. All of these solutions will eventually help students innovate at their turn. Offering more access to courses, having a slight if not more flexibility of choice, and giving students the freedom to engage in today's world are some of the innovative ways education can use.

These are extra besides the technological part of how education is delivered.

Innovation in education should focus on all the below:

theory and practice,

curriculum,

teaching and learning,

policy,

technology,

institutions and administration,

institutional culture,

teacher education.

The truth is that education at all levels needs improvement. And innovation and being innovative in innovating and improving the education system. "Higher education has to change. It needs more innovation" (Wildavsky et al., 2012, p. 1)

How Spark School helps students become innovative?

First of all, we embrace innovation as a school through the education model we offer, through the system students learn at, through the virtual interaction we create with them and through the connection we allow between student-parent - school. This triangle must exist in all education environments as parents and students' home environments are the main drivers of their choices as far as education is concerned.

Our teachers themselves have a sound understanding of innovation and help implement it in their classes. They give students opportunities to develop. They do this by putting them in charge, allowing them to take on leadership roles and come up with solutions, making them see what responsibility is and giving them freedom. More than ever, freedom can make a difference in innovation. It is only without constraints that we can create and have ideas.

We try to give them the possibility of choice, the freedom of choice, the access to many programs and the opportunity to be engaged in all kinds of things.

All the above supports them to be innovative global citizens with access to a worldwide education that helps them develop their passions.

The freer you feel in your education path and choices, the more innovative you can become. We pride ourselves on taking innovation to the next level and allowing our students to be a part of the change.

We can only create this world together. With the capacity of making their own educational choices, not only will our students become innovative global citizens, but they will contribute to discovering new things, adapting old things to the new world, embrace the future.

Innovation in education is not something new. It has been discussed for years and will be discussed further on. This is because there is a deficit in the innovative education system. The education system is so innovative that it can offer students new types of learning, new ways of communication, and new possibilities to grow. Some countries do seem to be on top of innovating things. However, how today's students learn the degree of their readiness for life and work does not show this. On the contrary, there isn't a significant change that we can see in innovation in education.

"Education not only needs new ideas and inventions that shatter the performance expectations of today's status quo; to make a meaningful impact, these new solutions must also "scale," that is, grow large enough, to serve millions of students and teachers or large portions of specific underserved populations" (Shelton, 2011)

Let's help innovation in education for all the children of this world. Just like in a fit for future education, the innovation in education should also think about those that do not have access to many things like technology, classrooms, high-quality educational materials, online support, home support. With the proper involvement and interest, we can reach this aim.

Innovation needs to have a positive impact on learners and learning.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.