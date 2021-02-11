(P) How to make money through Bitcoin?

Historically, Bitcoin has shown us that it is an excellent way to make profit. Bitcoin Romania comes to your aid to present you the best options to make Bitcoin a successful choice.

Released in 2009, Bitcoin has shown its importance over time and necessity. The most important event that brought cryptocurrency to people's attention was during the Covid-19 pandemic, when most understood that Bitcoin is an excellent investment refuge in times of crisis.

Bitcoin Romania presents you three ways in which you can maximize your income:

Long-Term Purchase

You can buy Bitcoin in the medium-long term through Bitcoin Romania through online platforms. A long-term investment option is rotariuinvestments.ro. The platform is specially created for long-term investments, whose main purpose is the profit resulting from the amount invested. It is a product, based on years of experience in the crypto market and in the financial field, ROTARIU INVESTMENTS is one of the safest and most sophisticated ways to keep your money in the future. Buying Bitcoin and their long-term holding is a practice already known in the crypto market.

Tesla announced it has bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, the best asset of all the time. The company said it bought the bitcoin for “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash”. Tesla also said it will start accepting payments in Bitcoin in exchange for its products.Tesla founder Elon Musk, who has recently become the richest man in the world, has often claimed that this is the next step his company will take, as he is a fan of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin prices surged to new highs Monday following Tesla’s announcement, reaching a price of over the $44,200.

Companies have understood this strategy and choose to keep some of their treasury in Bitcoin. They give up banks because they do not receive interest, they have no benefit and, moreover, money can devalue over time. MicroStrategy purchased $2.9 billion in Bitcoin. “This investment reflects our belief that Bitcoin, as the world’s most widely adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash", said CEO Michael J. Saylor. He believes in the importance of finding alternative investment methods and his company "accordingly has made Bitcoin the principal holding in its treasury reserve strategy".

Through our online platforms you as a company in Romania can keep your company's treasure in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, with growth potential. The ownership of the fiat in banks, the commissions allocated and the interest charged by them, only make the initial amount decrease over time. Inflation and moments of financial crisis only reduce the value of the amount invested. For more information you can find us on [email protected].

ATM Network

Become a Bitcoin Romania partner! At this moment, the franchising of the Bitcoin Romania ATM network is the best deal on the market! We offer investors the opportunity to capitalize on our expertise and network by renting and operating crypto ATMs from Bitcoin Romania.

The advantages of this business are innumerable, but the main ones are that you can make a profit with minimal effort. You receive a margin of the appropriate percentage of actual ATM transactions. The profit can reach up to EUR 5000 per month.

Why do we say it is a profitable business? Unlike other businesses you would start from scratch, Bitcoin Romania brings you customers, experience and credibility gained in the 7 years in the Romanian crypto market. This partnership helps you to become part of the crypto system in Romania, help to build the infrastructure, meet people in the field, you have the opportunity to work in a developing field. The risks are almost non-existent! For more details you can contact us at the email address [email protected].

Trading

Another option could be trading. This practice is like a poker game. It is made only by crypto market enthusiasts, those who already know the market very well, have intuition and skills. By trading, you can make money, but of course, you can also lose, if you did not know very well before acting. It is a riskier, more intense way in which you fight the market and other traders. You can trade through the online platform: pro.bitcoinromania.ro. Bitcoin Romania does not recommend trading to new entrants in the crypto field and does not guarantee the gain from trading, being the riskiest of the practices. PRO is specially created for this. It is easy to use and gives you the best trading commission on the market, only 0.25%. In the Market section you can make instant conversions, 24/7, between the established cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BCH, XLM, USDT, RONC and fiat.

Buy Bitcoin at a certain price and sell when the price goes up. This initiative more or less forces you to constantly follow the direction of the price and sell at the desired exchange rate or when the desired profit is reached.

In order to facilitate the work of those who want a quick profit, through the pro.bitcoinromania.ro platform, Bitcoin Romania offers the LIMIT option. By accessing the "Limit" section you have the option to set your preferences, and the platform will automatically buy the cryptocurrencies when the desired exchange rate has been reached. By setting a certain amount you can be confident that the funds will be purchased at the chosen price, regardless of the waiting time and you gain personal time.

