Education
Partner Content

(P) How to get your children ready for school and prepare them for their future learning and success

10 October 2022
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

At King’s Oak British International School, we believe that active learning through play and experimental investigation is the basis for effective education in EYFS (Early Years Foundation Stage).

We believe that every year of a child’s life is precious, but when it comes to development, the first five years are the most important. This is when a child becomes the person they are going to be. It is when they learn appropriate behaviour, boundaries, empathy, and many other important social skills that will remain with them for life.

In our nursery, the child is at the centre of everything that we do, and children are given every opportunity to follow activities that interest them and to learn through play. We follow the framework of the EYFS which supports a play-based approach; this is the best approach for this age group. Our children are independent and capable children who are ready and willing to learn. In fact, research shows that children who follow their interests are more engaged, and they learn more. Children have more opportunities to be creative, develop strong problem-solving skills, have high levels of well-being, and their involvement is higher. 

At King’s Oak, we have happy, stimulated children who learn skills for lifelong learning. We are proud to be confident, happy, independent, and motivated.
Our team is what makes our nursery so special. Each and every member of our team is highly valued and a very important team player. 

Every Tuesday we host a Parent and Toddler group. In our group, toddlers love the songs, play, and movement as well as being around other children the same age. They are busy learning all sorts of important early skills too. Our group provides a welcoming and supportive environment.

king's oak

King’s Oak Parent and toddler group has had a great impact on the lives of the children and parents who attend; probably more than most of us can imagine!

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

Slideshow
Normal
Education
Partner Content

(P) How to get your children ready for school and prepare them for their future learning and success

10 October 2022
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

At King’s Oak British International School, we believe that active learning through play and experimental investigation is the basis for effective education in EYFS (Early Years Foundation Stage).

We believe that every year of a child’s life is precious, but when it comes to development, the first five years are the most important. This is when a child becomes the person they are going to be. It is when they learn appropriate behaviour, boundaries, empathy, and many other important social skills that will remain with them for life.

In our nursery, the child is at the centre of everything that we do, and children are given every opportunity to follow activities that interest them and to learn through play. We follow the framework of the EYFS which supports a play-based approach; this is the best approach for this age group. Our children are independent and capable children who are ready and willing to learn. In fact, research shows that children who follow their interests are more engaged, and they learn more. Children have more opportunities to be creative, develop strong problem-solving skills, have high levels of well-being, and their involvement is higher. 

At King’s Oak, we have happy, stimulated children who learn skills for lifelong learning. We are proud to be confident, happy, independent, and motivated.
Our team is what makes our nursery so special. Each and every member of our team is highly valued and a very important team player. 

Every Tuesday we host a Parent and Toddler group. In our group, toddlers love the songs, play, and movement as well as being around other children the same age. They are busy learning all sorts of important early skills too. Our group provides a welcoming and supportive environment.

king's oak

King’s Oak Parent and toddler group has had a great impact on the lives of the children and parents who attend; probably more than most of us can imagine!

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

Slideshow
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future