(P) How to get your children ready for school and prepare them for their future learning and success

Partner Content

At King’s Oak British International School, we believe that active learning through play and experimental investigation is the basis for effective education in EYFS (Early Years Foundation Stage).

We believe that every year of a child’s life is precious, but when it comes to development, the first five years are the most important. This is when a child becomes the person they are going to be. It is when they learn appropriate behaviour, boundaries, empathy, and many other important social skills that will remain with them for life.

In our nursery, the child is at the centre of everything that we do, and children are given every opportunity to follow activities that interest them and to learn through play. We follow the framework of the EYFS which supports a play-based approach; this is the best approach for this age group. Our children are independent and capable children who are ready and willing to learn. In fact, research shows that children who follow their interests are more engaged, and they learn more. Children have more opportunities to be creative, develop strong problem-solving skills, have high levels of well-being, and their involvement is higher.

At King’s Oak, we have happy, stimulated children who learn skills for lifelong learning. We are proud to be confident, happy, independent, and motivated.

Our team is what makes our nursery so special. Each and every member of our team is highly valued and a very important team player.

Every Tuesday we host a Parent and Toddler group. In our group, toddlers love the songs, play, and movement as well as being around other children the same age. They are busy learning all sorts of important early skills too. Our group provides a welcoming and supportive environment.

King’s Oak Parent and toddler group has had a great impact on the lives of the children and parents who attend; probably more than most of us can imagine!

(p) - This article is an advertorial.