(P) Global Recruitment Company to open in Romania

Matchworkers International (MI) seeks a Romanian Partner to help to fill local labour gaps with overseas workers.

Matchworkers International (MI) is a recruitment company that specialises in overseas recruitment but is not like your typical recruitment services company. MI works closely with embassies and government bodies to first identify what occupations fall short of the national requirement and to gain a deep understanding of the cultural landscape. As a result, when attracting workers to the country, MI strives to ensure that both the skillset(s) and cultural poise is the right match.

This unique approach to recruitment has taken MI to all corners of the globe over the last 20 years including the UK, UAE, Europe, South Asia, Canada, and New Zealand. Maintaining relations with embassies to encourage open communication means MI operates on a high visa approval rating.

This level of service is also present when attracting workers (skilled, semi-skilled or un-skilled) who wish to start a new life abroad. MI takes pride in supporting the jobseeker throughout the whole process; assisting with everything from initial paperwork to booking flights and securing accommodation.

MI is now excited to publicly announce a progressive working relationship with Romania.



The MD of MI, Mr. Joe Sunner, first visited Romania in 2019. This was a result of an initial meeting at the Embassy of Romania, UAE. The embassy felt assured knowing that MI had two decades of experience in the model of supplying overseas labour into European countries. They kindly connected Joe to prominent business figureheads, which included the head of the association for hospitality and the head of the association for woodworkers and furniture makers.

The outcome of the visit was very productive and the potential for synergy between MI and Romania was clear. Mr. Sunner was quickly enthralled with the country’s economic potential as well as the wonderful hospitality and cuisine. He felt Romania is on an upward trajectory with plenty to offer for tourists and businesspeople.

While the pandemic has caused a widespread decline across sectors, it is clear that Romania has strong commercial foundations and will experience a bounce-back in due time. MI is proud to announce opening an entity in Romania. There will be operating the same model that has been successfully implemented in other European countries, forming strong partnerships with governing bodies and establishing trust with associations.

In the past, MI has partnered with local companies to achieve the goal of supplying a nation with workers to fill a shortage. Sometimes, this has been achieved by hiring an experienced representative to manage local operations and be a reliable source of local information. MI is now opening the opportunity to partner with a local business person or organisation who has the expertise and client base to match our candidates in the aforementioned sectors and more.

Are you the right Match for Matchworkers International?

If you believe you have the expertise to assist MI or you’d like to find out more about the opportunity please write to [email protected].

”We are very excited to expand our business to Romania. Our model and approach to recruitment will benefit all sizes of Romanian businesses, especially those in sectors that struggle to find talent locally. Thanks to open communication with local leaders and associates, We have an understanding of the cultural landscape and will be attracting workers who want to integrate into this wonderful country.“ Joe Sunner, MD

(p) - This article is an advertorial.