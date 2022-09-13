(P) Fit For Future Education. F is for Flexibility!

Partner Content

Ioana is a passionate dancer. If it were up to her, she would dance all day. But Ioana knows that dance cannot be her only plan. She dreams of opening a dance school. For that, she will need to know something about business, another foreign language, and economics but her current school does not offer any of these subjects. Also, she has a tough choice to make daily: does she miss training or school? If only there was a more flexible option!

Matei trains two times a day: two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. He will be the new Lionel Messi, he can feel it! Weekends are for tournaments and other team meets. Even though he agrees with his parents that school is important as well, he simply cannot give up his dream to attend classes, the schedule is just impossible! If only there was a more flexible option!

Ana has tried three different schools. She is intimidated by her colleagues and never answers in class, even when she is sure she knows the answer. But she knows somehow she has to manage to finish high school. If only there was a more flexible option!

Daniel is the proud father of twins: George plays basketball and Emma swims. They are both passionate about drawing. Daniel wants to allow his children to learn experiences that they love but this is proving quite tough. Both George and Emma have to be present in school daily and their schedules cut into their passions a lot. Also, they have endless discussions every day because they chose a school close to home so that the commute home is short and they can get to the pool or the art studio in little time. If only there was a more flexible option!

Ioana, Matei, Ana, and Daniel are four very different people in search of the same solution: a flexible, reliable school system. The solution is the same for all: Spark Hybrid International High School. Spark students choose the Cambridge courses they are interested in, they study in English, in their own rhythm and, at the end of their high school career, are prepared to access worldwide universities. They work with dedicated tutors, in a self-paced system, all their resources only a click away. They take charge of their lives and education and they grow as independent, responsible, grounded young people who will take the future by storm.

As a Spark student, Ioana is thriving. She has chosen five subjects in the IGCSE program: English, Business Studies, Spanish, Economics, and Maths. On some days she studies in the morning and on others she spends more of her time dancing and uses the weekend to catch up. Matei leads a well-being club in Spark, as a student in the first year of A Levels. He is taking Biology, Business Studies, and Computer Science - he might want to be a sports manager someday. Nothing is decided though, his options are wide open.

There are no more discussions in the home of Daniel, George, and Emma: Spark School offers each of the twins the subjects they want to take, they can plan their training and art whenever they want in the day. They actually have time to also meet their friends now. Ana was unsure about Spark school but she soon grew to appreciate the thoughtful interaction with her adviser, their discussions about wellbeing, and her power of quiet leadership. She likes her tutors and is taking a new language - German. She participated in some of the Spark assemblies and heard about the student hubs opening up in the city - she is thinking she might join small teams there for debates.

We are all unique and within this difference lies the beauty of the world around us. We may not have the same ideas and goals but we share one need: to carve our own future. Spark Hybrid International High School offers students the flexibility to design their own learning and future education.

