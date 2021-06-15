(P) El Salvador becomes first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender - We are part of writing history!

Partner Content

El Salvador has become the first country to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender. Lawmakers in the Central American country’s Congress voted by a “supermajority” in favor of the Bitcoin Law, receiving 62 out of 84 of the legislature’s vote. The price of Bitcoin was up 5% to $ 34,239.17 shortly after the vote 5 days ago.

The new law reads, “The purpose of this law is to regulate Bitcoin as unrestricted legal tender with liberating power, unlimited in any transaction, and to any title that public or private natural or legal persons require carrying out”. Prices can now be shown in bitcoin, tax contributions can be paid with the digital currency, and exchanges in bitcoin will not be subject to capital gains tax.

Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, now has a pair of laser eyes on him—or at least on his Twitter profile. Laser eyes are something that social media users offer to show that they love cryptocurrency, and Bukele proved his crypto-enthusiasm last week by making El Salvador the first nation in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. He has previously said the move will open financial services to the 70% of Salvadoreans who do not have bank accounts.

The parliament of El Salvador adopted the legislation proposed by Bukele on June 9, after announcing its plan just a few days earlier. The law will come into force in September. Some Bitcoin fans have jumped on this as a step towards a much wider acceptance.

El Salvador's economy relies heavily on remittances, or money sent home from abroad, which make up around 20% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). More than two million Salvadoreans live outside the country, but they continue to keep close ties to their place of birth, sending back more than $4bn (£2.8bn) each year.

