(P) Deutsche Schule Bukarest opens its gates on the 6th of March

DSBU is opening its doors on the 6th of March, 2021 when the Open Gates Day at the Deutsche Schule Bucharest will take place. The entire school team prepared with great enthusiasm to welcome its future students: they organized both a physical tour of the new campus and a virtual tour on their website. More information can be found in the article below.

The Open Gates Day at DSBU will take place on 6th of March, 2021, between 10 am and 2 pm. On this occasion, DSBU invites parents for a walk through the school campus to discover where their children will enjoy their education. They will be able to meet with the teachers and will be able to talk with representatives of the Parents' Council and with the members of the Board of Directors. The visits will take place in safe pandemic conditions. If parents want to visit the school another day, they are welcome after 6 pm, at the end of the program, based on a scheduled meeting.

Parents who cannot attend the event are welcomed to experience DSBU by accessing the virtual tour that will be launched on the same day on the DSBU website. During this tour they will be able to access classrooms, laboratories, playgrounds and everything that is part of the DSBU. In addition, they will have at their disposal short informative videos from the classrooms or statements of the teachers. All interested parents are invited to register here.

DSBU enrolment started in January and will be open until the end of April. However, if places remain available at the creche or kindergarten, registrations will be accepted. For children who will be enrolled in first grade, a language test will be organized, as well as a test of school and social skills (motoric, patience, concentration etc). For children who will be enrolled for other classes in primary school or in gymnasium or high school, an interview with the teacher in which the language skills will be tested, will take place.

In the new campus, with spacious classrooms, children are organized in groups of 20. In kindergarten, educators speak only German, but there is also an assistant educator who can talk in Romanian and can support the children during the language learning process. Children at the creche or kindergarten level – the first two years of kindergarten or creche - who do not speak German can also be enrolled. Children in the last year of kindergarten should have a minimum knowledge of the German language.

DSBU Kindergarten has two types of program that are available: a short program until 12:30 and a long program until 15:00 or until 18:00. In all types of programs, breakfast and lunch are included. Children enrolled in the long program will also receive an afternoon snack. Child transport can also be provided upon request.

The new DSBU campus has spacious and bright classrooms, equipped with ergonomic furniture and state-of-the-art technological equipment. In physics, biology, and chemistry laboratories, teaching methods are, of course, also based on practice, not just theory. Also available to children are the computer lab, the music room, where you can find all kinds of instruments: percussion, with strings or keyboards. In addition, DSBU has an art room and playgrounds, specially designed with soft surfaces for the safety and comfort of all children.

At the German school, the focus is on both - higher education and outdoor activities. So, after school, children have more options for recreation. They can choose to practice a sport (tennis, basketball, handball, football), they can go to the chess class, to the robotics workshop, to the public speaking course, can be part of the school band, can participate in the experiments in chemistry labs or sign up for the school's editorial office, where they can contribute to blog posts or be part of the team that creates animated collages.

DSBU stands out through its qualified staff, native German speakers, the educational and pedagogical methods by which children are taught to develop their personal skills and to think and act independently. Other advantages of the school are represented by the continuous pedagogical system, the possibility of educational continuity from creche - kindergarten to high school and access to other universities. The centre of the schools pedagogical activity are the children and their preparation for future challenges.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.