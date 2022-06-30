(P) A Cambridge Success Story

Partner Content

Traditionally, schools have measured success in terms of academic outcomes and athletic ability. While these are both critical in education, there are other important forms of success—leadership, community outreach, public speaking, clubs, and other various extra-curricular activities.

Cambridge School of Bucharest understands how to build a foundation to discover, support, and develop a range of talents.

Sara Milea, a Year 13 student at CSB (in opening visual), received an offer to study Medicine at the University of Cambridge after earning 10 IGCSE and 5 AS qualifications, all A*-A grades. She is a shining example of the success that hard work and guidance can bring.

“I think that the teachers’ efforts were the first and the most important thing for my success. They were really involved in everything. For example, when I was sitting my university entrance exams, teachers would always give me tips from their experience, and they were really engaging and supportive in this way.”

However, it is well-known that earning a place at the University of Cambridge requires more than excellent results. The admissions interviewers look for excellence in all areas, and they found that in Sara. When asked for his view on what contributes to the success of his students, Mr. Jonathon Wragg, Head of Key Stage 4 at CSB, spoke of the need for a well-rounded approach to school life:

“Students at CSB succeed because we build a structure around them that provides drive, support, and opportunity. We assess to progress, and provide detailed and accurate feedback. We use specific tools to enable students to reflect on their mistakes in order to learn from them. We actively build resilient and meaningful teacher-student relationships which provide the means for effective communication. And, of course, students need access to a broad and balanced curriculum with opportunities to pursue areas of interest – whether that’s in a chemistry lab, through a poem, on the football field, or over a chess board.”

At CSB, celebrating and embracing success in all its forms has helped to create and support a culture where students are inspired and empowered to aim high. This starts in Primary where each class has a “Wow Wall” to display pictures of students’ achievements outside of the classroom such as learning how to ski during the holidays. This is continued as they progress through Primary into Secondary with celebration assemblies where certificates and prizes are issued for anything from reaching a reading target to gaining the next belt in their after-school martial arts club.

Success comes in many forms and not all of these have to take place in the classroom or indeed within the school. A wide and varied range of extra-curricular clubs allows students to explore their interests. Students at CSB have found success outside of school in activities ranging from playing for a national football team to representing their country in athletics, robotics, debating, or economics competitions.

It is important to recognise that activities outside the classroom are instrumental in educating the “whole student” and complement a rigorous academic programme. These activities also allow students to widen their social circles and contribute towards building skills such as leadership, teamwork, commitment, and time management. It’s the connection that students have with both their school environment and the wider community that enables students to grow and develop.

Sara recognises CSB’s community as having been instrumental to her success:

“I know it's going to be a long road, but CSB has really helped me on my way. I think the general community has been really helpful in the sense that even within my year group we have a lot of competition, but it's a useful competition that helps you stay motivated and remain active in the school environment.”

CSB has distilled what it believes creates the most supportive school environment and the best foundation for success into the three words of its mission statement: Confidence. Success. Belonging.

With this mantra underpinning its community, CSB ensures that students have the best support possible in exploring and meeting their potential.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.