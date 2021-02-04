Partner Content

The British School of Bucharest is organising the BSB Virtual Open Day, the first of the year, which aims to provide parents and potential students the possibility to visit online the BSB campus and meet key School staff.

Choosing the right international school is an important decision and we strongly believe that the research stage has to be very well done, with the child alongside. Discovering the learning environment and the community of the School will help both parents and potential students to take the right decision for their further education.

During the Virtual Open Day event, parents can discover BSB’s commitment to excellent education through a series of online talks and Q&A’s especially designed separately for EYFS, Primary and Secondary Schools. The Admissions team and Heads of School will answer questions from parents, take them on a virtual tour of the British School of Bucharest campus grounds and provide important information regarding the British Curriculum and extracurricular programme.

The BSB Virtual Open Day will take place on 27th February, having three time slots with presentations and subsequent Q&A session.

Timetable for each session:

10:00 – 11:30 – Early Years Foundation Stage

12:00 – 13:30 – Primary School

15:00 – 16:30 – Secondary School

The online event is dedicated to parents wishing to enrol their child for the 2021-2022 Academic Year. They can register here for the BSB Virtual Open Day until 12:00 on 26th February.

About the British School of Bucharest:

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is a leading international School, providing a comprehensive international education based on the National Curriculum for England and offers EYFS, Primary and Secondary schooling, with IGCSEs to A Levels.

BSB has offered, since the year 2000, a British education in Bucharest for children aged 2-18. It is a richly diverse learning community, with more than 650 students represented by over 48 nationalities. They benefit from an impressive pupil to teacher ratio and small class sizes, ensuring a personalised and highly supportive learning environment, offered by 100% English-speaking teachers.

BSB is the only British school in Romania rated as ‘excellent’ for both ‘the quality of pupils’ learning and achievements’ and the ‘quality of pupils’ personal development’, according to 2018 UK Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) report.

