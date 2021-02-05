(P) Adobe Romania launches several educational programs: mentoring sessions, private lessons for children, and programs for women in tech

Partner Content

In 2020, Adobe Romania launched new programs to support education in Romania. A program developed in partnership with World Vision Romania offers guidance to high school students over a period of 6 months, as well as a Digital Competencies program, lasting 3 months. This year, Adobe Romania also started the "Women Support Women" sessions and "Adobe Romania Shadowing Program for Women", which encourage the development of women's careers in the software industry.

Adobe Romania developed a series of programs that annually contribute to creating an equal work environment, with opportunities for all employees, and support for their continuous professional advancement.

Under the Adobe for All initiative, the company interacts annually with hundreds of children, students, and young people across the country, promoting and supporting education, personal, and professional development through technology. Thus, the company has developed a series of programs ranging from material support of education to mentoring programs and private lessons, developer camps, and more.

Some of the most important initiatives of Adobe Romania

Emerging Leaders in Technology - an internal program lasting one year, focuses on the development of future engineering managers in the company. The program includes formal training sessions, mentoring, networking with senior leaders, as well as practical sessions in which participants can apply what they have learned.

Women Support Women - is a suite of internal events organized by Adobe Romania as part of diversity and inclusion programs. Through this suite, the company aims to inspire women through storytelling. Thus, each quarter, women in key leadership roles from various Adobe teams are invited to share their personal and career stories and inspire our colleagues to grow and have a successful career in technology.

Adobe Romania Shadowing Program for Women - is an internal program, also part of the diversity and inclusion initiatives, dedicated to talented women in the Bucharest site, with great potential for career growth. They can "shadow" senior leaders in the organization, accompanying them in various meetings with key stakeholders. Besides the benefits of learning new things, the program is also an excellent opportunity for career-focused visibility and socialization.

Java Dev Camp - the girls' edition - is a 4-day workshop designed by Adobe for girls passionate about technology. During these sessions, participants develop a Java-based application, following one of Adobe's flagship products as a learning base.

Your future. Your ambition. - Adobe Romania offers mentoring sessions with the help of Adobe Romania volunteers. Your Future Your Ambition program provides students or graduates with information related to technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). This event brings together over 1,000 participants worldwide.

Supporting education in Romania. This program is developed in partnership with World Vision Romania and comprises 6 months of private lessons for high school students offered by Adobe Romania employees. On top of that, over 150 mentoring sessions, career advice, and personal development guidance sessions have already taken place. A different program offers digital skills lessons to high school students for a period of 3 months. These are in full swing, and the number continues to grow.

Adobe Romania supports higher education in technology; therefore, the company takes part every year in several job fairs dedicated to students from top tech universities in Bucharest. Over 1,000 students met with Adobe Romania engineers and Talent Acquisition representatives to learn more about the company's culture, internship opportunities, and technologies used by engineers. Students interacted with some of Adobe's products and gained insights into what the work behind them entails.

Backpacks for students - Adobe Romania has donated school supplies for over 100 children from rural areas, supporting the cause of the Aura Ion Association.

All in all, Adobe Romania is on a mission to create a diverse and inclusive workplace, to foster innovation, educate, and grow their employees. You could work at a unicorn, a startup with a $1 billion valuation. Or you could work at Adobe, a 30-year-old company that’s home to several unicorns. Explore amazing careers at Adobe. Design. Create everything from gorgeous graphics to immersive user experiences. Explore the careers at Adobe in engineering and design here.

