Agriculture

Cooperative in central Romania invests EUR 1.1mn in egg-packaging line

09 August 2023

Ovo Product Cooperativa Agricola, an agricultural cooperative in Sibiu County with a turnover of over EUR 4.6mn in 2022, completed an investment project of over EUR 1.1mn dedicated to its egg sorting, packing and storage capacity last year.

It delivers annually over 38 million eggs in large chain stores, collected from farmers located up to 200 km in central Romania.

A total of 70% of the investment was covered with funding through the National Rural Development Programme (PNDR 2020). The financing contract was concluded in August 2019.

The existing capacity at the time of submitting the project was about 57,000 eggs/day, and the capacity achieved after the implementation of the project is 135,000 eggs/day.

The facility consists of a 1,322 sqm production hall that houses equipment such as an egg sorting machine, two wrapping machines, two input printers, four output printers, three refrigeration machines and 252 pallets.

(Photo: Romolo Tavani/ Dreamstime)

1

