Agriculture

RO farming group Holde Agri and egg producer Toneli Holding reach agreement

23 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian company that cultivates agricultural land, and Toneli Holding, the market leader in the production and distribution of consumer eggs in Romania, reached an agreement to exchange grain produced by the former against natural fertilizers (manure) generated as a by-product in the latter’s farms.

The two companies intend to also collaborate in the area of ​​organic and conventional farming.

In addition, the two companies are also considering the possibility of implementing a composting experience exchange program.

Romanian companies are preparing for the entry into force of new legislation on fertilizers, as the deadline for implementation in the national legislation of EU Regulation 2019/1009 laying down rules on the provision of fertilizers on the market expires this year.

This regulation will regulate more strictly the use of chemical fertilizers, which will facilitate the access of manure-based fertilizers to the market.

Toneli Holding is the largest egg producer in Romania, with an annual production of over 400 million eggs, in 24 farms, and a market share of 30% of the total volume of eggs sold.

Holde Agri Invest currently operates a total area of ​​almost 12,000 hectares in four areas: Roșiori, Frumușani, Videle and Conțești. It also owns 2,000 hectares on the Roșiori farm that are certified ecologically.

(Photo courtesy of Holde Agri)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Agriculture

RO farming group Holde Agri and egg producer Toneli Holding reach agreement

23 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian company that cultivates agricultural land, and Toneli Holding, the market leader in the production and distribution of consumer eggs in Romania, reached an agreement to exchange grain produced by the former against natural fertilizers (manure) generated as a by-product in the latter’s farms.

The two companies intend to also collaborate in the area of ​​organic and conventional farming.

In addition, the two companies are also considering the possibility of implementing a composting experience exchange program.

Romanian companies are preparing for the entry into force of new legislation on fertilizers, as the deadline for implementation in the national legislation of EU Regulation 2019/1009 laying down rules on the provision of fertilizers on the market expires this year.

This regulation will regulate more strictly the use of chemical fertilizers, which will facilitate the access of manure-based fertilizers to the market.

Toneli Holding is the largest egg producer in Romania, with an annual production of over 400 million eggs, in 24 farms, and a market share of 30% of the total volume of eggs sold.

Holde Agri Invest currently operates a total area of ​​almost 12,000 hectares in four areas: Roșiori, Frumușani, Videle and Conțești. It also owns 2,000 hectares on the Roșiori farm that are certified ecologically.

(Photo courtesy of Holde Agri)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania
16 June 2022
Events
An insider guide to TIFF #21 - the 2022 edition of the biggest film festival in Romania