RO farming group Holde Agri and egg producer Toneli Holding reach agreement

Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian company that cultivates agricultural land, and Toneli Holding, the market leader in the production and distribution of consumer eggs in Romania, reached an agreement to exchange grain produced by the former against natural fertilizers (manure) generated as a by-product in the latter’s farms.

The two companies intend to also collaborate in the area of ​​organic and conventional farming.

In addition, the two companies are also considering the possibility of implementing a composting experience exchange program.

Romanian companies are preparing for the entry into force of new legislation on fertilizers, as the deadline for implementation in the national legislation of EU Regulation 2019/1009 laying down rules on the provision of fertilizers on the market expires this year.

This regulation will regulate more strictly the use of chemical fertilizers, which will facilitate the access of manure-based fertilizers to the market.

Toneli Holding is the largest egg producer in Romania, with an annual production of over 400 million eggs, in 24 farms, and a market share of 30% of the total volume of eggs sold.

Holde Agri Invest currently operates a total area of ​​almost 12,000 hectares in four areas: Roșiori, Frumușani, Videle and Conțești. It also owns 2,000 hectares on the Roșiori farm that are certified ecologically.

(Photo courtesy of Holde Agri)

