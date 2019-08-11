Newsroom
Justice
Romanian businessman Ovidiu Tender released on parole
08 November 2019
Romanian businessman Ovidiu Tender, who was one of Romania’s richest, was released from jail on parole on Thursday, November 7, based on a ruling of the Targu Jiu Court that was not attacked by the prosecutors, local News.ro reported.

Tender was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in prison in June 2015 for defrauding petrochemical company Carom Onesti in 2003.

At that time, the judges ruled the following jail sentences: 2 years and 6 months for fraud, 6 years and 9 months for incitement to abuse of office with serious consequences, 5 years for setting up an organized criminal group, and 5 years for money laundering. The judges combined the sentences and ruled a final sentence of 12 years and 7 months.

Ovidiu Tender and six others got prison sentences in this case totaling more than 60 years. The court also sentenced them to pay damages worth more than EUR 72 million.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
