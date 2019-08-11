Romanian businessman Ovidiu Tender released on parole

Romanian businessman Ovidiu Tender, who was one of Romania’s richest, was released from jail on parole on Thursday, November 7, based on a ruling of the Targu Jiu Court that was not attacked by the prosecutors, local News.ro reported.

Tender was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in prison in June 2015 for defrauding petrochemical company Carom Onesti in 2003.

At that time, the judges ruled the following jail sentences: 2 years and 6 months for fraud, 6 years and 9 months for incitement to abuse of office with serious consequences, 5 years for setting up an organized criminal group, and 5 years for money laundering. The judges combined the sentences and ruled a final sentence of 12 years and 7 months.

Ovidiu Tender and six others got prison sentences in this case totaling more than 60 years. The court also sentenced them to pay damages worth more than EUR 72 million.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)