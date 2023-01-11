Over half of Romanian workforce expect a salary raise in 2023, new survey says

In the wake of the recent rising inflation, at least 53% of employees in the Romanian workforce expect to see an increase in their salary this year, as new research conducted by Undelucram.ro reveals.

Should the raise not happen, 40% of them would give up their job and seek better-paying alternatives.

“We observe in this survey a pertinent expectation from employees to have higher salaries this year given the economic climate and also a similar intention from companies,” says founder and CEO Costin Tudor.

“We also observe the attention of the HR specialists that the increasing salaries to be proportionate to the macroeconomic situation but also the performance of employees. It is worth noting that employers are thinking of different ways to motivate their employees even if they cannot afford a salary increase,” he adds.

Romania’s largest online employee platform polled a sample of 3,834 employees and 446 employees from all sectors at the end of 2022, including IT, retail, health services, telecommunications, energy, construction, media, finance, and more.

According to the same survey, one-third of employees would need a 20 to 30% raise to convince them to stay at their current jobs. Some (7%) would even need 50% of raise to accommodate living in today’s economic climate. On the other hand, the majority of employers (62%) plan to raise employees’ salaries this year between 5 to 40%.

The Romanian government has greenlighted the increase of minimum gross salary to RON 3,000, effective from January 2023. At least over 2.2 million Romanians are currently paid the minimum wage.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)