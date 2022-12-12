Romanian Govt. greenlights gross minimum wage increase to RON 3,000

The Romanian Government approved the increase of the gross monthly minimum salary to RON 3,000 (EUR 610) starting on January 1, 2023, up from RON 2,550 at present.

The new gross minimum wage will translate into a RON 339 increase in the net salary of employees who are being paid the minimum wage, according to Digi24. An employee with the minimum wage will, therefore, receive a net monthly salary of RON 1,863 (EUR 379) starting January 2023.

The Government reached the decision after negotiation with employers’ associations and labor unions. Almost 2.2 million Romanians are currently paid the minimum wage.

However, this decision will also put pressure on the local companies to raise the wages of other employees as well, and this will lead to problems for smaller companies, some of which may be forced out of business, said Cristian Parvan, president of the local employers’ association - PIAROM, quoted by Europa FM.

