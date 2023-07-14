Politics

Outgoing French ambassador to Bucharest awarded “Order of the Star of Romania”

14 July 2023

The French ambassador to Bucharest, Laurence Auer, received the "Order of the Star of Romania" at the end of her mandate. The distinction was awarded to her by the Romanian minister of foreign affairs, Luminiţa Odobescu.

"I was honored to confer the 'Order of the Star of Romania,' in the rank of Commander, to Ambassador Laurence Auer," wrote the Romanian diplomacy chief on Twitter, cited by G4Media.

Odobescu mentioned the bilateral relationship between the two countries. "Thank you for your contribution to the Strategic Partnership and our cooperation within the EU, NATO, and other international formats," she said.

According to the official Legifrance platform, Nicolas Warnery will take over as the new French Ambassador to Romania. He was appointed to his position in Bucharest on July 10, with the decree being signed by the president, prime minister, and minister of foreign affairs of France. His mandate begins on August 1.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Luminita Odobescu on Twitter)

1

