President decorates Romanian rescuers who went to Turkey after earthquake

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis marked 90 years since the establishment of Civil Protection in Romania together with the soldiers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, and volunteers who participated in the international humanitarian mission in Turkey. He decorated the rescuers who intervened in Turkey after earthquakes destroyed entire cities.

"The task you had was not easy at all. You put your own lives in danger, working tirelessly, racing against the clock, hoping to find survivors under the rubble, a heart still beating, or a voice to respond to you," said the president at the ceremony held at the Cotroceni Palace, cited by Digi24. "The results of your mission are invaluable, and for this, you have our utmost respect," he added.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey on the morning of February 6. The total death toll rose to 45,000 in Turkey, and thousands more in Syria. Millions were left without shelter and damages amounted to an estimated USD 34 billion. Several smaller earthquakes followed after the first one.

Romania sent two RO-USAR rescue teams to Turkey after the earthquake. The Romanian rescuers were sent, among others, to the North-West part of Antakya, where they searched for survivors among the rubble.

“Those present here today are those who mobilized in an exemplary way and, without hesitation, went to the aid of the Turkish people to contribute to one of the noblest missions - the saving of human lives,” president Iohannis said.

“The results of your mission are invaluable and, for this, you have our full appreciation. At the same time, I am pleased that the entire team returned home safely. You have shown high professionalism, adaptability, dedication, and extraordinary strength. You are true models of solidarity, altruism, and empathy, and therefore, on behalf of all Romanians, I convey our full appreciation and respect for your courage and dedication demonstrated in every activity you participate in, as well as for all the support you provide to citizens in the most difficult moments. Romanians feel safe because you are close to them,” he added.

