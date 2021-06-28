RO startup The Outfit raises EUR 0.3 mln funding for its personal styling service

Romanian startup The Outfit raised EUR 300,000 in pre-seed funding from a group of investors that also includes Fintech OS co-founder Sergiu Negut. The other investors were Venture Growth Partners, Alexandru Ghiță, and Ilinca Păun.

Founded by Horia Stupu, Șerban Buliga and Ciprian Dudulea, The Outfit is the first online personal styling service in Romania. It combines data science with the know-how of fashion stylists to deliver the most accurate selection of items to its customers.

The company plans to use the investment for further development and to build a team.

The Outfit has received over 1,000 orders so far and hopes to deliver more than 10,000 orders this year. It also plans a new round of funding at the end of the year.

The Outfit service is only available for women at the moment. To try this service, users have to create an online profile and answer a few questions about their body, style and budget. Next, they will receive a set of five clothing items chosen by a stylist, which they can choose to keep (and pay for them) or return (free of charge).

Before payment, the users go through a feedback process for each item tested so that algorithms and stylists can learn and recommend more suitable products for the following orders.

"We want to know the entire customers' wardrobe and be a one-stop shop for fashion. We are already considering the development of a mobile application for recurring customers, where they constantly receive product recommendations that match the existing wardrobe and their preferences," The Outfit co-founder Ciprian Dudulea said.

