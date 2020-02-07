Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 10:08
Entertainment
Video
Film campaign promoting Romania airs on BBC World News
02 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several promotional films showcasing Romania screened this June on BBC World News across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

The films are the work of Charlie Ottley, the presenter and producer of the Wild Carpathia documentary series.

The film “Romania: A Time to Dream” is based on “A poem for Romania” by Charlie Ottley, which was written as a message of hope for the Romanian people during the lockdown. It was subsequently translated and screened by the Romanian Ministry of Tourism on their Facebook page and had over 150,000 views in the first week.

Another film -“Romania: One Land, Many Worlds”- describes the country as “an arboreal paradise, framed by jagged peaks and vast wetlands.”

The film “It’s Time” reminds viewers that, soon, it will be time to “step outside, to go on a journey, to reconnect with nature, and embrace the wisdom of the past, to build new dreams, and live healthier lives […] and rediscover the beauty of our fragile world.”

Several films in the series target the Romanian public. They are narrated in Romanian and invite the local audience to rediscover their country. They were aired by several local television stations.

Ottley previously explained that the campaign was meant to highlight Romania as a tourism destination once the coronavirus-related travel restrictions are lifted, and also determine Romanians to holiday in their country and support the local tourism industry.

(Photo: Gutescu Eduard | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 10:08
Entertainment
Video
Film campaign promoting Romania airs on BBC World News
02 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several promotional films showcasing Romania screened this June on BBC World News across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

The films are the work of Charlie Ottley, the presenter and producer of the Wild Carpathia documentary series.

The film “Romania: A Time to Dream” is based on “A poem for Romania” by Charlie Ottley, which was written as a message of hope for the Romanian people during the lockdown. It was subsequently translated and screened by the Romanian Ministry of Tourism on their Facebook page and had over 150,000 views in the first week.

Another film -“Romania: One Land, Many Worlds”- describes the country as “an arboreal paradise, framed by jagged peaks and vast wetlands.”

The film “It’s Time” reminds viewers that, soon, it will be time to “step outside, to go on a journey, to reconnect with nature, and embrace the wisdom of the past, to build new dreams, and live healthier lives […] and rediscover the beauty of our fragile world.”

Several films in the series target the Romanian public. They are narrated in Romanian and invite the local audience to rediscover their country. They were aired by several local television stations.

Ottley previously explained that the campaign was meant to highlight Romania as a tourism destination once the coronavirus-related travel restrictions are lifted, and also determine Romanians to holiday in their country and support the local tourism industry.

(Photo: Gutescu Eduard | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products