Finance

OTP Romania reports profit and 13.4% ROE in Jan-Sept

13 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian subsidiary of the Hungarian group OTP, OTP Bank Romania, said it achieved a consolidated net profit of RON 236 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to a RON 15 million loss in the same period last year. It also announced a return on equity ratio of 13.4%.

The net interest income increased by 6% y/y to RON 513 million as the level of gross customer loans dropped by 2% ytd to RON 14.8 billion.

The bank's total assets increased by only 1% ytd to RON 21.1 billion, but the total shareholder equity advanced by 14% ytd to RON 2.56 billion.

OTP Bank initiated a process for selling its Romanian subsidiary, and Banca Transilvania is the main bidder.

OTP reportedly lowered the price asked for its Romanian subsidiary to EUR 360 million (RON 1.8 billion), significantly below the book value of shareholders' equity once circulated as the starting price for the sale negotiations but still above the EUR 300 million offer made by Banca Transilvania, Profit.ro announced in late November. "No decision has been made yet," said Gyula Fater, CEO of OTP Bank, in an interview for Ziarul Financiar one day later. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: OTP Bank Romania)

Read next
Normal
Finance

OTP Romania reports profit and 13.4% ROE in Jan-Sept

13 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian subsidiary of the Hungarian group OTP, OTP Bank Romania, said it achieved a consolidated net profit of RON 236 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to a RON 15 million loss in the same period last year. It also announced a return on equity ratio of 13.4%.

The net interest income increased by 6% y/y to RON 513 million as the level of gross customer loans dropped by 2% ytd to RON 14.8 billion.

The bank's total assets increased by only 1% ytd to RON 21.1 billion, but the total shareholder equity advanced by 14% ytd to RON 2.56 billion.

OTP Bank initiated a process for selling its Romanian subsidiary, and Banca Transilvania is the main bidder.

OTP reportedly lowered the price asked for its Romanian subsidiary to EUR 360 million (RON 1.8 billion), significantly below the book value of shareholders' equity once circulated as the starting price for the sale negotiations but still above the EUR 300 million offer made by Banca Transilvania, Profit.ro announced in late November. "No decision has been made yet," said Gyula Fater, CEO of OTP Bank, in an interview for Ziarul Financiar one day later. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: OTP Bank Romania)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania