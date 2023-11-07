M&A

Banca Transilvania closer to taking over OTP Bank’s Romanian subsidiary

07 November 2023

Of the two bidders registered at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to purchase OTP Bank Romania, it seems that Banca Transilvania is close to the takeover, Economica.net announced.

The other bidder, Raiffeisen Bank, reportedly reconsidered its bid, although it remains officially in the race.

By all accounts, OTP Bank insists on the price asked for its local subsidiary.

Sources from the financial banking system show that the price level requested by the Hungarian group was above the amount that Raiffeisen Bank was willing to offer.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: OTP Bank Romania)

1

