Romanian fuel wholesaler Oscar to develop retail chain as well

Oscar Downstream, one of the largest fuel wholesalers in Romania, will open its own gas station network this year, according to Energynomics.

Also this year, the company will strengthen its integrated logistics chain with a new greenfield investment in its storage capacity and increase its fleet to more than 100 tankers.

One of the top 5 players in the fuel distribution market, Oscar Downstream has more than 5,000 clients in its portfolio from key industries such as transportation, construction, industry, or agriculture. The company has one of the largest fuel storage capacities in the country (70,000 cubic meters) and its own transport fleet of over 80 tankers.

Oscar Downstream is a 100% Romanian business controlled by businessman Alin Niculae.

According to the latest data available, the company had a turnover of RON 7 billion and a net profit of RON 351 million in 2022.

(Photo source: Baloncici/Dreamstime.com)