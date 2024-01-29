Energy

Romanian fuel wholesaler Oscar to develop retail chain as well

29 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Oscar Downstream, one of the largest fuel wholesalers in Romania, will open its own gas station network this year, according to Energynomics.

Also this year, the company will strengthen its integrated logistics chain with a new greenfield investment in its storage capacity and increase its fleet to more than 100 tankers.

One of the top 5 players in the fuel distribution market, Oscar Downstream has more than 5,000 clients in its portfolio from key industries such as transportation, construction, industry, or agriculture. The company has one of the largest fuel storage capacities in the country (70,000 cubic meters) and its own transport fleet of over 80 tankers.

Oscar Downstream is a 100% Romanian business controlled by businessman Alin Niculae.

According to the latest data available, the company had a turnover of RON 7 billion and a net profit of RON 351 million in 2022.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Baloncici/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romanian fuel wholesaler Oscar to develop retail chain as well

29 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Oscar Downstream, one of the largest fuel wholesalers in Romania, will open its own gas station network this year, according to Energynomics.

Also this year, the company will strengthen its integrated logistics chain with a new greenfield investment in its storage capacity and increase its fleet to more than 100 tankers.

One of the top 5 players in the fuel distribution market, Oscar Downstream has more than 5,000 clients in its portfolio from key industries such as transportation, construction, industry, or agriculture. The company has one of the largest fuel storage capacities in the country (70,000 cubic meters) and its own transport fleet of over 80 tankers.

Oscar Downstream is a 100% Romanian business controlled by businessman Alin Niculae.

According to the latest data available, the company had a turnover of RON 7 billion and a net profit of RON 351 million in 2022.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Baloncici/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water