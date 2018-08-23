Media: Romanian Orthodox Church covered only 20% of funds needed for People’s Cathedral

A total of EUR 102 million have been invested so far in the construction of the People’s Salvation Cathedral in Bucharest, and the Orthodox Church covered only 20% of this sum, according to local Hotnews.ro.

This means that individuals, the government and the city halls donated more than EUR 80 million to this Cathedral.

In early August this year, the government’s budget amendment granted more money to the People’s Cathedral, namely RON 115,5 million (almost EUR 25 million), while cutting funds from the Research Ministry, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the Presidency.

The construction of the People’s Salvation Cathedral began in 2010. To mark the 1918 Union Centenary celebrations, the Cathedral will be consecrated on November 25 this year. According to representatives of the Romanian Patriarchy, the Cathedral will come into full use after all the planning/finishing works are completed, which will take several years. However, religious services will be held there in the meantime, on the occasion of great celebrations or events of national importance.

Bucharest City Hall plans to allot more money for mammoth cathedral

Romania’s Redemption Cathedral will have 25-ton bell with the Patriarch’s portrait on it

Irina Marica, [email protected]