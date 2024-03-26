Orthodox chapel opened and consecrated inside Romanian Parliament

An orthodox chapel was recently opened and consecrated in Romania’s famous Parliament Palace. The Patriarch Daniel, the highest religious figure in Romania, blessed the chapel on Monday, March 25.

The Parliament and Government leadership noted that the chapel will be a place of refuge and spirituality for Romanian lawmakers.

"This chapel represents both a place of worship and reflection for those active in the Parliament of Romania, as well as a symbol of our national values," said prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, cited by News.ro. "In a world where traditional beliefs and values are often sidelined, this chapel stands as a testament to the crucial role spirituality plays in our daily lives," he added.

The construction of the chapel was approved by the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies, at the initiative of the acting president of the Chamber of Deputies, social democrat Alfred Simonis.

Senate president Nicolae Ciucă, also present during the consecration of the chapel within the Parliament Palace, said that "the Romanian Patriarchate and the Parliament of Romania together show that the moral law and the state's laws have a common point of support, and that is God. We thank the Patriarchate and the Patriarch for the collaboration with the secular authorities, with the representatives of the Parliament, for establishing the first Christian place in this building.”

He also added that “this chapel helps us to be closer to God, and that means being closer to people. It's a space open to all who come to the Parliament of Romania, whether they come daily, occasionally, or just once. We all need to reflect from time to time and find moral support for our lives and the decisions we must make.”

The chapel is located at level P, near the official entrance C1, and will be dedicated to Saint Apostle Andrew, the Protector of Romania. It will be under the canonical and administrative jurisdiction of the Archdiocese of Bucharest.

