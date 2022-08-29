Entertainment

Luxury train Orient Express arrives in Romania

29 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Luxury train Orient Express arrived in Romania on Monday, August 29, making two stops in the country before continuing its journey to Istanbul.

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express made the first stop in the mountain city of Sinaia on Monday morning. It then headed to Bucharest, where it was scheduled to arrive at 14:16, according to Clubferoviar.ro.

The next day, the train will leave for Videle, Giurgiu and then Istanbul. It will cross Romania once again when it returns from Turkey.

The last time Orient Express arrived in Romania was in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bizoon/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Entertainment

Luxury train Orient Express arrives in Romania

29 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Luxury train Orient Express arrived in Romania on Monday, August 29, making two stops in the country before continuing its journey to Istanbul.

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express made the first stop in the mountain city of Sinaia on Monday morning. It then headed to Bucharest, where it was scheduled to arrive at 14:16, according to Clubferoviar.ro.

The next day, the train will leave for Videle, Giurgiu and then Istanbul. It will cross Romania once again when it returns from Turkey.

The last time Orient Express arrived in Romania was in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bizoon/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM