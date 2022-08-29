Luxury train Orient Express arrives in Romania

Luxury train Orient Express arrived in Romania on Monday, August 29, making two stops in the country before continuing its journey to Istanbul.

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express made the first stop in the mountain city of Sinaia on Monday morning. It then headed to Bucharest, where it was scheduled to arrive at 14:16, according to Clubferoviar.ro.

The next day, the train will leave for Videle, Giurgiu and then Istanbul. It will cross Romania once again when it returns from Turkey.

The last time Orient Express arrived in Romania was in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo source: Bizoon/Dreamstime.com)