Ludovic Orban to run for another term at top of Romania’s Liberal Party

The president of Romania’s senior ruling party, the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban has announced his candidacy for a new term. He argued that his accomplishments in his position until now are a good enough foundation for a new term.

Orban, previously having served as prime minister until last fall’s general elections, was replaced at the head of the Government by former finance minister Florin Citu - and at that time the party’s disappointing results were supposed to have prompted the replacement.

"I am running with a business card that is known by all my colleagues and which is practically a strong argument to be able to introduce myself with a project for the next four years, which will allow PNL to achieve for Romania everything which he promised," Orban announced on Saturday, May 15, in a press conference held in Zalau, Agerpres reported.

According to him, the PNL Congress expected for later this year will be preceded by elections in all organizations.

"The congress means elections in the whole party, at all levels. Everywhere we will have legitimate leadership by voting after the conferences at local, county level and later after the congress", the PNL leader specified.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)