Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 08:21
Politics

Ludovic Orban to run for another term at top of Romania’s Liberal Party

17 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The president of Romania’s senior ruling party, the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban has announced his candidacy for a new term. He argued that his accomplishments in his position until now are a good enough foundation for a new term.

Orban, previously having served as prime minister until last fall’s general elections, was replaced at the head of the Government by former finance minister Florin Citu - and at that time the party’s disappointing results were supposed to have prompted the replacement.

"I am running with a business card that is known by all my colleagues and which is practically a strong argument to be able to introduce myself with a project for the next four years, which will allow PNL to achieve for Romania everything which he promised," Orban announced on Saturday, May 15, in a press conference held in Zalau, Agerpres reported.

According to him, the PNL Congress expected for later this year will be preceded by elections in all organizations.

"The congress means elections in the whole party, at all levels. Everywhere we will have legitimate leadership by voting after the conferences at local, county level and later after the congress", the PNL leader specified.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:11
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 08:21
Politics

Ludovic Orban to run for another term at top of Romania’s Liberal Party

17 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The president of Romania’s senior ruling party, the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban has announced his candidacy for a new term. He argued that his accomplishments in his position until now are a good enough foundation for a new term.

Orban, previously having served as prime minister until last fall’s general elections, was replaced at the head of the Government by former finance minister Florin Citu - and at that time the party’s disappointing results were supposed to have prompted the replacement.

"I am running with a business card that is known by all my colleagues and which is practically a strong argument to be able to introduce myself with a project for the next four years, which will allow PNL to achieve for Romania everything which he promised," Orban announced on Saturday, May 15, in a press conference held in Zalau, Agerpres reported.

According to him, the PNL Congress expected for later this year will be preceded by elections in all organizations.

"The congress means elections in the whole party, at all levels. Everywhere we will have legitimate leadership by voting after the conferences at local, county level and later after the congress", the PNL leader specified.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:11
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months