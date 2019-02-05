Orange Romania reports more subscribers but dwindling revenues

Orange Romania, the biggest mobile operator on the local market, achieved a turnover of EUR 265 million in the first quarter of this year, down 2% over the same period last year, mainly due to the change in interconnection tariffs for Mobile Termination Rates and a slight decline in equipment sales versus the first quarter of 2018.

As of March 31, the company's portfolio counted 10,693 million customers, up 2.3% compared to the end of Q1 2018.

Fixed services maintained the positive momentum seen in the previous quarters. Thus, at the end of March, Orange Home TV's cable and satellite service counted over 519,000 customers, up 24% over Q1 2018, and fixed broadband services had 303,600 customers, up 44.6% compared to the same period in 2018.

The 4G network was extended to cover 96.9% of the country's population and 100% of the urban population at the end of the period. Customers' appetite for mobile data generated a 50% increase in consumption in Q1 2019 as compared to Q1 2018.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)