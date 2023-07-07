Events

Movies outdoors: Orange Pop-Up Cinema caravan travels to five Romanian cities this summer

07 July 2023

Orange Pop-Up Cinema returns with its fourth edition this summer, bringing open-air film screenings to five cities in Romania - Bucharest, Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Sinaia, and Timișoara. Similar to previous years, all the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the digital education programs of the Orange Foundation.

The first outdoor movie nights from the Orange Pop-Up Cinema caravan will be held in the IOR Park in Bucharest from July 11 to 16. 

Next, the caravan will stop in Iași (Palas Garden, July 21-23), Cluj-Napoca (Iulius Parc, July 27-30), Sinaia (Dimitrie Ghica Park, August 11-13), and Timișoara (Libertății Square, August 24-27).

The program covers famous productions such as The Menu or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but also movies for children. Details about the full lineup and ticket options are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Orange)

1

