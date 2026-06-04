Cybersecurity, drone and health-tech startups join Orange Fab accelerator in Romania

Orange Romania has selected four new technology startups to join Orange Fab, its startup acceleration program designed to support companies with growth potential and international ambitions. The addition brings the total number of startups supported through the program to 58.

The newly selected companies operate in areas including cybersecurity, advanced connectivity, drone technologies, and digital healthcare services.

The new cohort includes Alpha by Zendra, a cybersecurity platform that automates vulnerability assessments and penetration testing for IT infrastructure and web applications. The solution is designed to streamline security evaluations, risk analysis, and reporting processes.

Another startup, BraveX Aero, develops advanced drones for aerial surveillance and critical operations. Its technology combines autonomous aircraft, smart sensors, and analytics software to provide real-time information for sectors such as security, infrastructure monitoring, emergency response, and environmental protection. The company is also developing interceptor drones and target drones for defense applications.

Solomonar focuses on intelligent drone systems powered by 5G connectivity and artificial intelligence. The platform enables the transmission of real-time data and imagery in critical environments and is designed for emergency response, security operations, and infrastructure monitoring.

The fourth startup, TeleSenior, provides teleassistance services for elderly people. Its platform combines smart devices capable of detecting falls and sending emergency alerts with round-the-clock monitoring and access to a 24/7 support center.

Orange Romania said the selected startups represent key technology trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G connectivity, automation, cybersecurity, and digital solutions with social impact. The company also highlighted the growing importance of drone technologies, noting that both BraveX Aero and Solomonar operate in a rapidly expanding sector with applications in both civilian and strategic fields.

Through the Orange Fab program, the startups will receive mentorship from Orange experts, support in refining their products and business models, assistance in accessing research and innovation grants, and help in implementing pilot projects.

Participants will also gain access to the Orange 5G Lab, where they can test and optimize solutions based on 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence technologies using advanced equipment and infrastructure.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com