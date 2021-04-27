Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 08:23
Business

Oradea municipality aims to use more geothermal energy for district heating

27 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The municipality of Oradea seeks a contractor to design and build a system that would better use the city's geothermal potential, particularly of the well already existing in the region of the future polyvalent hall in the western part of the city - possibly enlarged if needed to generate higher heat transfer, Economica.net reported.

The project aims to use local geothermal renewable energy resources for heating and hot water preparation by more intensive exploitation of thermal energy production capacity in the central heating system SACET Oradea from deep drilling in the University area.

"The object of the project is to present the development alternative of the geothermal water exploitation in the Oradea geothermal perimeter to replace on a larger scale the production of conventional thermal energy - obtained by burning fossil fuels - with the production of geothermal energy - obtained by extracting as high flows of geothermal water as possible, heated by the terrestrial thermal flow and injecting the thermal wastewater into the collector," the municipality's call of projects reads.

(Photo: Jimmy Lopes | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 08:23
Business

Oradea municipality aims to use more geothermal energy for district heating

27 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The municipality of Oradea seeks a contractor to design and build a system that would better use the city's geothermal potential, particularly of the well already existing in the region of the future polyvalent hall in the western part of the city - possibly enlarged if needed to generate higher heat transfer, Economica.net reported.

The project aims to use local geothermal renewable energy resources for heating and hot water preparation by more intensive exploitation of thermal energy production capacity in the central heating system SACET Oradea from deep drilling in the University area.

"The object of the project is to present the development alternative of the geothermal water exploitation in the Oradea geothermal perimeter to replace on a larger scale the production of conventional thermal energy - obtained by burning fossil fuels - with the production of geothermal energy - obtained by extracting as high flows of geothermal water as possible, heated by the terrestrial thermal flow and injecting the thermal wastewater into the collector," the municipality's call of projects reads.

(Photo: Jimmy Lopes | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options