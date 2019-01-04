Northern Romania city gets exploration license for geothermal water

The National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANMR) has granted Oradea, a city in northwestern Romania, an exploration license for the city’s geothermal water.

So far, only a private operator had the license. The license makes Oradea one of the first local administrations in the country to own such a permit. It is part of the city’s strategy to manage renewable energy resources in a sustainable manner, the Oradea City Hall said.

It allows the city to apply for EU funding for clean energy. The license was also a condition for another EUR 19 million project of the city to set up several smaller plants running on geothermal water in Oradea’s Nufărul neighborhood.

Oradea, which is located close to the border with Hungary, sits less than 10 km away from the thermal spa resorts of Băile Felix and 1 Mai.

(Photo: Pixabay)

