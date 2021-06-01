Romania to extend online learning until February 8, schools could reopen in the second semester

Education minister Sorin Cimpeanu said that the government would adopt in its Wednesday meeting an emergency ordinance to extend online learning until February 8, when the second semester begins. He also said that the "hope and desire" is to reopen the schools in the second semester.

"We will have a Government meeting tomorrow (e.n. Wednesday). We will have an emergency ordinance through which we can continue online education. We will certainly finish the first semester as we started it - online," Cimpeanu said at local news channel Antena 3, according to News.ro.

The minister also stated that the return to the in-person education system depends on several factors, including the evolution of the COVID-19 infection rate and how the vaccination campaign is carried out. A decision will be made based on an analysis of the epidemiological situation to be made by health experts, he also said.

Online classes in Romania resume on January 11 and the second semester begins on February 8.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)