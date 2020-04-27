Coronavirus pandemic: Online food delivery services to try in Romania

The stay-at-home orders are still in place in Romania, and the restaurants remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, ordering food online has become increasingly more popular these days. Below is a selection of food delivery services to try if you don’t feel like cooking or want to enjoy your favorite foods at home.

Foodpanda is one of the most popular mobile food delivery marketplaces in Romania, especially among Bucharesters. The service allows users to order food from a wide range of local restaurants, and place orders via its mobile app or website. Users can order Romanian or international dishes, as well as fast food, pizza, pasta, sweets, or coffee. The list of available restaurants depends on the user’s address, and online payment is also possible (in fact, it is recommended during this period). Foodpanda is available in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Brasov, Timisoara, and Constanta.

A similar service is offered by Takeaway.com, an online food delivery company that connects consumers and restaurants. Ordering is possible via its mobile app or website, and the process is quite simple: users have to enter their street address, choose the restaurant and food, and then pay and wait for the food to be delivered. Payment can be made cash or online. Plus, given the development related to the new coronavirus, the company also introduced the contactless delivery service, meaning that all online payment orders are being left at the door, thereby preventing person-to-person contact. Check here to see if Takeaway.com is available in your city.

Another option is Uber Eats, Uber’s online food ordering and delivery platform. There are hundreds of restaurants to choose from, which offer various menus for all tastes: from burgers or pizza to healthy salads, soups, steaks, or sweets. Orders can be placed on the Uber Eats app, and Uber partners (in a car, on a bike, or scooter) make the deliveries. Payment can be made from the app (by card), and the users can also track their deliveries. In Romania, Uber Eats is available in Bucharest, Iasi, and Timisoara.

The on-demand courier service Glovo is also available in Romania, offering users the possibility to buy all sorts of things from the supermarket, pharmacy or other places, or send something. Of course, users can also order food from a selection of partner restaurants, and the Glovo couriers will bring their menus at home. In Romania, the service is available in more than 20 cities, such as Bucharest, Brasov, Iasi, Oradea, and Timisoara. A map is available here.

Online food delivery platform EuCeMananc became Tazz by eMag after it was acquired by major online retailer and marketplace operator eMag, and also diversified its delivery service. Of course, users can also order food at home with this delivery service from hundreds of partner restaurants in Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Suceava, Constanta, and other cities. The full list of cities where the Tazz by eMag service is available can be found here. The platform also introduced the contactless delivery service during this period, which is available for online payment orders.

Another option is Gurmandio, the food delivery app developed by Carrefour. The mobile app allows users to order food from the gastronomy department of Carrefour hypermarkets as well as from other local restaurants. The service is available in several cities, such as Bucharest, Bacau, Baia Mare, Constanta, Oradea, and Satu Mare (the full list can be found here), and the app can be downloaded from both Google Play and App Store.

Yellow is yet another food delivery service available via a mobile app or website. The menu is prepared by a chef and changes daily, and usually includes soups, starters, salads, beef or fish dishes, and sweets. Yellow is only available in Bucharest, and the payment can be made online. Further details are available here.

Those who want to have daily menus delivered at home (including some healthy ones) can try online platforms such as LifeBox, Fit4You Delivery, or Good-food.ro.

Of course, many restaurants or even specialty coffee shops have moved their businesses online in this period, amid the restrictions imposed by the Romanian authorities to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, so your favorite restaurant may make home deliveries now. The Gault&Millau restaurant guide has on its website a list of top restaurants in Bucharest and Romania that also offer home delivery.

