Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 08:28
Business
Online fashion sales in RO to jump from 10% to 25% of total market, post-COVID
18 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Customer migration from physical to online retail in the fashion segment has accelerated exponentially during the pandemic and the current crisis.

Online sales could thus reach a quarter of the whole fashion market in 2021 from 10% before COVID-19, estimates Robert Berza, CEO of Fashion Days - the fashion arm of local online retailer eMAG.

"In China and Germany, we see that a month and a half after the malls' opening, the traffic is 50% of what it was before COVID," Berza told Ziarul Financiar.

This shows that people are beginning to return to their habits, but some will keep the new practices that they have become accustomed to in the last 60-90 days, he argued.

As such, Fashion Days expects online to take a more significant share of the entire market.

"Online fashion was about 10% of the fashion market before COVID, we estimate that it will stabilize next year at 25% of the total market," explained Robert Berza. "Not only did we have a lot of new customers, but also new suppliers," he pointed out.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 08:28
Business
Online fashion sales in RO to jump from 10% to 25% of total market, post-COVID
18 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Customer migration from physical to online retail in the fashion segment has accelerated exponentially during the pandemic and the current crisis.

Online sales could thus reach a quarter of the whole fashion market in 2021 from 10% before COVID-19, estimates Robert Berza, CEO of Fashion Days - the fashion arm of local online retailer eMAG.

"In China and Germany, we see that a month and a half after the malls' opening, the traffic is 50% of what it was before COVID," Berza told Ziarul Financiar.

This shows that people are beginning to return to their habits, but some will keep the new practices that they have become accustomed to in the last 60-90 days, he argued.

As such, Fashion Days expects online to take a more significant share of the entire market.

"Online fashion was about 10% of the fashion market before COVID, we estimate that it will stabilize next year at 25% of the total market," explained Robert Berza. "Not only did we have a lot of new customers, but also new suppliers," he pointed out.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into a Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?