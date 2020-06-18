Online fashion sales in RO to jump from 10% to 25% of total market, post-COVID

Customer migration from physical to online retail in the fashion segment has accelerated exponentially during the pandemic and the current crisis.

Online sales could thus reach a quarter of the whole fashion market in 2021 from 10% before COVID-19, estimates Robert Berza, CEO of Fashion Days - the fashion arm of local online retailer eMAG.

"In China and Germany, we see that a month and a half after the malls' opening, the traffic is 50% of what it was before COVID," Berza told Ziarul Financiar.

This shows that people are beginning to return to their habits, but some will keep the new practices that they have become accustomed to in the last 60-90 days, he argued.

As such, Fashion Days expects online to take a more significant share of the entire market.

"Online fashion was about 10% of the fashion market before COVID, we estimate that it will stabilize next year at 25% of the total market," explained Robert Berza. "Not only did we have a lot of new customers, but also new suppliers," he pointed out.

