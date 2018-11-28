Online community users select best employers in Romania in 2018

IT groups Microsoft Romania, Oracle Romania and Zitec are the most appreciated employers in the country, according to a ranking released by Undelucram.ro, the biggest online community of employees in Romania.

ING Bank, Raiffeisen and Banca Transilvania were selected as the best employers in the banking sector, HP, Genpact and Accenture were the top employers in outsourcing, Kaufland, Lidl and Carrefour were the best employers in retail, while Continental, Emerson and Honeywell were the best employers in the production sector.

The ranking was made based on an index obtained from the average scores employees awarded to companies in Romania and the number of evaluations.

The Undelucram.ro website currently has over 85,000 evaluations from its users. The platform’s users evaluated their employers or former employers based on criteria such as work environment, wages, quality and size of projects, relations with colleagues, work schedule, headquarters and management.

[email protected]

(photo source: Adobe Stock)