The shareholders of One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate, approved, during the General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 28, 2024, the share capital increase operation with cash contributions that will raise EUR 70 million to finance the Company's next growth phase. The GMS quorum was over 80%.

"We thank our shareholders for actively participating in the latest general meeting and approving all agenda points. As outlined in our strategy for 2030, we see a unique opportunity to meet the growing demand for quality residential housing in Bucharest, driven by the rise of dual-income households and a desire for urban convenience. With our planned expansion into the affordable premium housing segment, we are poised for significant growth, targeting 30% annual returns on our invested equity. The planned share capital increase is crucial for this growth, and we encourage our shareholders to boost their investment in One United Properties with approximately 10% of their existing holding. This investment is key to doubling our business in the next five years and achieving a fourfold increase within the next decade,” said Andrei Diaconescu, co-founder and Executive Member of the Board at One United Properties, who chaired the meeting.

The share capital increase will begin in August and is expected to conclude by October 2024. The Company intends to increase its share capital by EUR 70 million by issuing 1.750.000.000 new shares.

The shares will be offered, respecting the preference right, to all the shareholders who hold ONE share on August 6th, 2024, at a nominal value of RON 0.2. The date of guaranteed participation, meaning the latest date the shareholder must purchase the share to be entitled to the rights for the share capital increase at nominal value, is August 2, 2024. To subscribe to a new share, the shareholders must hold 2.1879186 preference rights. The preference rights will be tradeable on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

60% of the capital intended to be raised by the Company has already been committed by the two co-founders and executive members of the Board of Directors, Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, as well as the Chairman of the Board, Claudio Cisullo and Board Member, Marius Diaconu.

As outlined in the ONE 2030 strategy, One United Properties plans to expand beyond its current residential segment focus of luxury, premium, and high-end developments and will accelerate the development of affordable premium residential, which targets Bucharest's middle class. The Company has land under negotiation for a further 10,000 residential units exclusively for this sub-segment, with the first memorandum of understanding for a 21-hectare plot of land that will host 5,000 units already signed.

