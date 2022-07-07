RO developer One United plans to invest EUR 70 million in projects involving regeneration of historical landmarks

Developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) plans to invest EUR 70 million over the next two years in the urban regeneration of abandoned historical landmarks as part of its sustainability strategy, the company said.

Last year, One United Properties deployed, for the first time, capital in restoring historical landmarks following the acquisition of Casa Braikoff. The company aims to transform it into a development called One Athénée (pictured), which will include retail spaces on the ground floor and first floor and high-class apartments on the upper floors.

In March of this year, the developer acquired the former Ford Factory, located within One Floreasca City. The factory will be restored and transformed into a retail space, One Gallery.

The company also said it would kick off the ESG rating process with one of the major rating agencies. The rating will be made public.

"In 2021, we made significant steps in terms of our sustainability commitment: we continued our focus on responsible construction where the majority of the waste is diverted, we invested in the first historical landmark restoration, laid the foundations of our partnership with Veolia for implementing the latest renewable energy solutions at our residential developments, committed that new office developments will meet the net zero carbon emissions standards, elaborated a new Code of Conduct for our suppliers, as well as set the premises for the first ESG Committee of a Romanian public blue-chip company, just to mention a few highlights. We will continue these efforts in 2022 since we are convinced that sustainability is directly related to the idea of doing business responsibly," said Victor Capitanu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

One United Properties' environmental strategy includes the development of a 100% Green Homes certified residential portfolio, a 100% LEED and WELL certified office portfolio, and a pledge that all new office developments will meet the LEED Zero Carbon standards.

At the beginning of 2022, the developer also partnered with Veolia to bring geothermal heat pumps to future developments such as One Lake District, One High District, One Lake Club and One Peninsula.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com