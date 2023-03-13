One United Properties contracts a 20 million euro financing from Banca Transilvania, for One Cotroceni Park residential

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, concludes a financing agreement with Banca Transilvania, for 20 million euros. The financing is granted to One United Properties for a period of up to 42 months and represents an investment credit for the completion of One Cotroceni Park residential development, currently in an advanced stage of construction and with completion date expected in 2023. Over 90% of the apartments are already pre-contracted by customers.

The company is developing the most ambitious urban regeneration initiative in Bucharest on the site of the former Ventilatorul platform, on an area of ​​5.8 hectares. One Cotroceni Park is a mixed-use development, offering modern office spaces, commercial and leisure areas, as well as housing units. The residential component at One Cotroceni Park provides 868 apartments with modern design and superior finishes, arranged on ground floor plus 11 floors. The buildings will offer a panoramic view of the Cotroceni Palace, the Botanical Garden and the Parliament Palace and will benefit from three levels of underground parking, commercial facilities on the ground floor, garden apartments on the second floor and modern penthouses on the upper floors.

The residential units at One Cotroceni Park have already received the Green Homes precertification from the Romania Green Building Council – a partner for One United Properties for almost 10 years – which is granted to a real estate development in the execution phase, for meeting the criteria and objectives of energy performance and environmental responsibility. Green buildings have many benefits for future residents, such as: high energy performance according to nZEB (near zero energy) principles, renewable energy sources, high level of comfort offered by green spaces, materials and finishes that ensure a superior quality of the interior environment and positive impact on the health of the inhabitants.

In addition, One United Properties focuses its efforts on developing the city in a responsible way, respecting and integrating ESG practices and delivering multifunctional real estate concepts, where the newly emerged communities have access not only to green spaces, but also to a wide range of commercial, leisure and educational services, with the aim of reducing the time spent in traffic. From this point of view, One Cotroceni Park stands out for the variety of integrated facilities, such as cafes and restaurants, gym and pool, pharmacies, supermarket, private park etc.

One Cotroceni Park represents only the first phase of a much larger urban development, which will be called One Cotroceni City and will spread over more than 10 hectares of land (on the site of the former Ventilatorul and TitanMar industrial platforms). The second phase of One Cotroceni City will include One Cotroceni Towers development, the company's latest strategic acquisition announced in February 2023.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings. All the company’s buildings have superior certifications for sustainability, energy efficiency and wellness, and the developer has been awarded at numerous galas and conferences in the field. One United Properties is the first real estate developer in Romania to be internationally awarded, being the recipient of the “Best Sustainable Residential Development” in the world at the International Property Awards 2019-2020.

The company is listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the symbol ONE and its shares are included in multiple BET and STOXX indices, the FTSE Russell Global All-Cap index, which follows the most liquid shares in the world, and the FTSE EPRA Nareit EMEA Emerging index, which tracks the evolution of companies in the real estate sector in emerging markets.

- This is a Press Release.