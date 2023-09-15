Energy

OMV approaches Romania to pursue Govt. further milden Offshore Law

15 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

OMV CEO Alfred Stern has scheduled a visit to Bucharest for next week to negotiate with the representatives of the government the modification of the Offshore Law, according to sources familiar with the developments consulted by Hotnews.ro.

OMV Petrom sued the Romanian state at the International Court of Arbitration in Paris - ICC, claiming certain provisions of the offshore law that impose some limits on the way it can dispose of natural gas production from the Black Sea.

"I think we will find these solutions. The [Neptun Deep offshore] project is moving forward regardless of what happens with the arbitration process. The project timeline will not be impacted at all," said Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom, quoted by Financial Intelligence.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: OMV Petrom)

Normal
Energy

OMV approaches Romania to pursue Govt. further milden Offshore Law

15 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

OMV CEO Alfred Stern has scheduled a visit to Bucharest for next week to negotiate with the representatives of the government the modification of the Offshore Law, according to sources familiar with the developments consulted by Hotnews.ro.

OMV Petrom sued the Romanian state at the International Court of Arbitration in Paris - ICC, claiming certain provisions of the offshore law that impose some limits on the way it can dispose of natural gas production from the Black Sea.

"I think we will find these solutions. The [Neptun Deep offshore] project is moving forward regardless of what happens with the arbitration process. The project timeline will not be impacted at all," said Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom, quoted by Financial Intelligence.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: OMV Petrom)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover