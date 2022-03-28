OMV Petrom reveals top management’s compensation packages

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

For the first time, the revenues of the top management of the largest company in Romania were officially published, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Christina Verchere, CEO of Petrom, has a salary of EUR 414,000, and in 2021 the bonuses and the shares received added to her revenues about EUR 1.1 mln, resulting in a gross salary package of EUR 1.5 mln.

Surprisingly, the salary and other benefits are denominated in euros - as opposed to US dollars as it would be expected in the oil industry - or RON as it would be expected in Romania.

For comparison, the CEO of DIGI telecom group, a company with a market capitalisation much smaller compared to that of OMV Petrom (RON 3.83 bln compared to RON 25 bln), earned EUR 1.6 bln in 2020, Mediafax reported.

The CEOs of the two state-owned banks, CEC Bank and Eximbank, Bogdan Neacsu and Traian Halalai, were just above a quart of a million euros in 2020, according to Business Magazin.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)