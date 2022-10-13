Business

 

OMV Petrom invests EUR 130 mln in new unit at Petrobrazi refinery in Romania

13 October 2022
OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, said it would invest approximately EUR 130 mln in the next three years to build a new unit of aromatic products (gasoline, toluene) at Petrobrazi refinery - the sole Romanian refinery that can produce gasoline at European standards.

The unit will function at modern BAT (Best Available Technology) operating standards with low environmental impact.

The processing capacity of the new unit is about 1,500 tonnes/day of reformed gasoline. The process of replacing the existing aromatic products unit will be carried out between 2023 and 2025.

The aromatic products unit currently functioning at Petrobrazi Refinery was put into production in 1961. This is the only facility within a Romanian refinery that can ensure gasoline at European standards, Petrom claims.

The new unit of aromatic products will be put into operation in 2026. It will ensure the continuity of gasoline production with a volumetric benzene content of less than 1%, according to current European standards.

At the same time, a larger amount of toluene can be obtained from the gasoline production process. Toluene can be used to obtain commercial gasoline with improved octane number, but it can also be used as a solvent in the chemical industry to obtain paints, adhesives or in the processes of obtaining leather products.

(Photo source: company website)

