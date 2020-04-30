Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 07:55
Business
RO OMV Petrom expects 20% drop in fuel sales this year
30 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net profit of Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom plunged by 43% in the first quarter of the year (Q1) compared to the same period last year, to RON 653 million (some EUR 135 mln).

The company's revenues increased by 12% to RON 6 billion (EUR 1.24 bln) in the quarter.

However, the operating income decreased by 36% to RON 830 mln (EUR 171 mln), mainly due to the unfavorable market environment, lower prices, and crisis generated by COVID-19.

In the first quarter of this year, OMV Petrom's total fuel sales stood at 1.2 million tonnes, up 1% compared to the previous year, mainly due to the elimination of the extra excise duty and warmer weather.

However, in the last half of March, after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania and the gradual introduction of movement restrictions, fuel sales in gas stations dropped by about 30%, according to company representatives.

In this context, OMV Petrom expects the demand for oil products, gas, and power to be significantly lower this year than in 2019.

"We estimate a 45% drop in fuel sales in the second quarter of the year. For the full year, the drop will be 20%," Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom, said in an online conference, quoted by Economica.net.

The company has also been hit by the drop in oil prices, which has forced it to lower the retail fuel price. However, the company expects higher refining margins this year compared to 2019.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 07:55
Business
RO OMV Petrom expects 20% drop in fuel sales this year
30 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net profit of Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom plunged by 43% in the first quarter of the year (Q1) compared to the same period last year, to RON 653 million (some EUR 135 mln).

The company's revenues increased by 12% to RON 6 billion (EUR 1.24 bln) in the quarter.

However, the operating income decreased by 36% to RON 830 mln (EUR 171 mln), mainly due to the unfavorable market environment, lower prices, and crisis generated by COVID-19.

In the first quarter of this year, OMV Petrom's total fuel sales stood at 1.2 million tonnes, up 1% compared to the previous year, mainly due to the elimination of the extra excise duty and warmer weather.

However, in the last half of March, after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania and the gradual introduction of movement restrictions, fuel sales in gas stations dropped by about 30%, according to company representatives.

In this context, OMV Petrom expects the demand for oil products, gas, and power to be significantly lower this year than in 2019.

"We estimate a 45% drop in fuel sales in the second quarter of the year. For the full year, the drop will be 20%," Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom, said in an online conference, quoted by Economica.net.

The company has also been hit by the drop in oil prices, which has forced it to lower the retail fuel price. However, the company expects higher refining margins this year compared to 2019.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

29 April 2020
Culture
Former Intercontinental Bucharest GM launches inspirational book based on his life
30 April 2020
Culture & History
Lockdown reading: Romanian books to try while staying at home
29 April 2020
Politics
Update: Romania's Senate rejects draft bill for Szeklerland autonomy passed without debate by Chamber of Deputies
29 April 2020
Social
About 200 Romanian workers at slaughterhouse in Germany infected with COVID-19
28 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president: Lifting some restrictions doesn’t mean that life returns to normal after May 15
29 April 2020
Entertainment
Coronavirus in Romania: Virtual concerts & parties to live stream online this May 1
28 April 2020
Business
Romania’s support program for SMEs successfully launched on second try. Over 2,800 firms apply in 1 hour
23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day