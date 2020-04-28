Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 08:13
Business
OMV Petrom shareholders get dividends despite plummeting oil prices
28 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom approved the distribution of dividends in gross value of approximately RON 1.76 billion (EUR 360 million), representing 48% of the 2019 net profit.

Approximately RON 362 mln (EUR 75 mln) will go to the Romanian state, which holds a minority stake of over 20.6% in the company.

Austrian group OMV, which holds the 51% majority stake in the company, will get close to RON 900 mln (EUR 185 mln).

"We have maintained our proposal to distribute dividends, despite the pressure our industry is facing in the context of the coronavirus pandemic and the sharp fall in oil prices. The approved dividend reflects OMV Petrom's 2019 performance. In this difficult period, we maintain our commitments to our shareholders - including the Romanian state," said Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom.

From 2005 (when it was privatized) until 2019, OMV Petrom distributed to the Romanian state dividends amounting to approximately RON 3 bln (over EUR 600 mln at current exchange rates). 

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 08:13
Business
OMV Petrom shareholders get dividends despite plummeting oil prices
28 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom approved the distribution of dividends in gross value of approximately RON 1.76 billion (EUR 360 million), representing 48% of the 2019 net profit.

Approximately RON 362 mln (EUR 75 mln) will go to the Romanian state, which holds a minority stake of over 20.6% in the company.

Austrian group OMV, which holds the 51% majority stake in the company, will get close to RON 900 mln (EUR 185 mln).

"We have maintained our proposal to distribute dividends, despite the pressure our industry is facing in the context of the coronavirus pandemic and the sharp fall in oil prices. The approved dividend reflects OMV Petrom's 2019 performance. In this difficult period, we maintain our commitments to our shareholders - including the Romanian state," said Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom.

From 2005 (when it was privatized) until 2019, OMV Petrom distributed to the Romanian state dividends amounting to approximately RON 3 bln (over EUR 600 mln at current exchange rates). 

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

28 April 2020
Business
Romania’s support program for SMEs successfully launched on second try. Over 2,800 firms apply in 1 hour
23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day
23 April 2020
Social
Romanian minister complains about lack of support against COVID-19 as private donation for local hospitals reach over 20 mln
22 April 2020
Social
President announces when the COVID-19 lockdown will end in Romania
22 April 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region
22 April 2020
Business
Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator
21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions