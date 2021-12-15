OMV Petrom targets 500 fast and ultra-fast car charging stations in the region by 2030

OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in Southeast Europe, announced that it wants to install 100 fast and ultra-fast recharging stations for electric vehicles in Moldova, Bulgaria and Serbia, located in the filling stations operated under OMV and Petrom brands.

The number of such stations delivering alternative mobility solutions will rise to 500.

OMV Petrom would become the first energy company in the region with a network of recharging stations in four South-Eastern European countries.

The infrastructure for powering electric cars is being developed together with partners from the electric mobility sector.

"We are expanding our electromobility offer in all the countries in the region where we have filling stations. Basically, by the end of 2022, about 15% of the OMV and Petrom regional network will have recharging stations. By 2030, we will provide our customers with approximately 500 stations with alternative solutions for mobility such as electromobility, gas mobility such as LNG and CNG and hydrogen," said Radu Căprău, member of OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Oil.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)