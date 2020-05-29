OMV Petrom starts electrification of its fuel retail network in Romania, Bulgaria

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom has installed fast-charging stations at two OMV gas stations in Bulgaria, in partnership with Eldrive, the largest electric charging station operator in the region.

The group will extend the project to 28 gas stations in Romania and Bulgaria over the next two years.

A fast-charging cycle up to 80% of the battery capacity will take approximately 40 minutes.

As a result of this project, Romania and Bulgaria will be connected by an infrastructure of 50 kW fast-charging points, located in the OMV fuel stations. Eldrive will install and operate the charging points.

The first two stations of this project were installed in Bulgaria, in Daskalovo (Struma highway) and Golyamokonarsko road (near Plovdiv), and already had their first customers.

OMV Petrom is present on the fuel distribution market in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Serbia, operating a network of 800 filling stations under the OMV and Petrom brands.

