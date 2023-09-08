OMV Petrom ponders investments in carbon capture and storage

Speaking at the 5th edition of the Business Forum of the Three Seas Initiative on September 7, OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere announced that her company is analyzing opportunities in Romania for investments in new technologies such as carbon capture and storage and the vital role they will play in the decarbonization process.

"Furthermore, in 2024, we will test an innovative technology for capturing and using carbon at the Petrobrazi refinery as part of a European program," said Christina Verchere, quoted by Economica.net.

Separately, Verchere highlighted OMV Petrom's objective to have renewable capacities worth over 1 Gigawatt, "the company's contribution to Romania's target of 10 Gigawatts." In this context, she mentioned the partnership with CE Oltenia regarding the development of 450 Megawatts of photovoltaic capacities.

Referring to the Neptun Deep project, Christina Verchere emphasized that this is a strategic project for OMV Petrom and Romania, contributing to energy security and economic growth. Together with Romgaz, OMV Petrom will invest up to EUR 4 billion to extract up to 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which will make Romania the largest producer of natural gas in the European Union.

(Photo source: the company)