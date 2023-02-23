Asset manager Omnia Capital takes over road transport company Dumagas

Swiss-registered assets management company Omnia Capital announced that it is taking over the Romanian road carrier Dumagas Transport, one of the most important businesses in the country with revenues of over RON 150 mln (EUR 30 mln) in 2021. The seller is Bancroft investment fund.

Dumagas Transport appears to be directly owned by B3 Romania Transport BV from the Netherlands, according to official records quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

"The takeover of Dumagas from the Bancroft investment fund reconfirms Omnia Capital's trust in strategic industries. Together with the Dumagas team, we will continue the acquisition of other transport companies from Romania, but not only", says Matei Ladea, who, together with Bogdan Georgescu, founded Omnia Capital.

Omnia Capital plans to acquire other transport companies in the medium term, with the aim of developing a group with a combined turnover in excess of EUR 100 mln.

Omnia Capital also announced that this is its third investment in the past 6 months, after 123credit – an online credit comparator from Romania, and Ruplas Group – a professional export-oriented manufacturer of plastic and rubber moulds as well as custom make rubber parts from Great Britain.

(Photo source: Facebook/Dumagas Transport)