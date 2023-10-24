Oil Terminal seeks partner to build bitumen terminal in Constanta Port

The port operator Oil Terminal (BVB: OIL) announced on October 23 that it received letters of interest from six companies interested in a partnership to build a bitumen terminal in Constanța Port.

The six companies are Takida Terminal, a company from the Republic of Moldova controlled by Constantin Leonov and established in 2022, crude oil trader Euronova Energies, port terminal operator Frial (active in Constanta), oil company OMV Petrom, petroleum products trader Trafigura, and Vitaro Energy, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company will have meetings with each of these companies, and firm offers will be discussed in the general shareholder meeting.

Oil Terminal wants to develop a construction project for a bitumen terminal, according to the Development Strategy and Management Plan 2023-2027.

(Photo source: Claudiu Marius Pascalina/Dreamstime.com)