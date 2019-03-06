Video

Romanian comedy in English is now available on Netflix

Romanian teenage comedy Oh, Ramona!, an English adaptation of a best seller by local comedian Andrei Ciobanu, is now available on Netflix, both in Romania and worldwide.

The movie was very well received by Romanian cinemagoers. It drew a record number of spectators since its launch in local cinemas 12 weeks ago, namely more than 260, 500, local Mediafax reported.

Oh, Ramona! was directed by Cristina Iacob, who also directed Selfie and Selfie 69, two of the most popular Romanian movies launched in recent years. The director opted for a mix of foreign and Romanian actors for this movie, including Romanian actor Bogdan Iancu (who plays the main character Andrei), Polish-born actress Aggy K. Adams (who plays Ramona), Holly Horne, Basil Eidenbenz, Leonardo Boudreau, Andromeda Godfrey, and Melanie Ebanks.

Oh, Ramona! follows Andrei’s transformation from a teenager into an adult, torn between two girls he loves – Ramona and Anemona. Andrei, the main character, tells the story of his adolescence as seen through his eyes, with the good and bad parts in it, in a mix of self-irony and humor.

