Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/26/2022 - 09:06
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

One of Romania's two nuke reactors to undergo technical outage in 2027-2029

26 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Ministry of Energy, as the majority shareholder (82.5%) of the nuclear company Nuclearelectrica (SNN), the operator of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, will have to decide in about a month whether to approve the company's final investment decision on the refurbishment of one of its two reactors (Unit 1).

The project involves the shutdown of the reactor for two years - in 2027-2029. At this moment, such a shutdown would create major problems as each of the two reactors supply nearly 10% of the country's electricity.

The Board of Directors of the company convened the general shareholder meeting for this decision on February 23.

According to a SNN document quoted by Profit.ro, if the final investment decision is approved, between April 2022 and December 2026, phase 2 of the project will take place, which consists in preparing the implementation (detailed solutions, component procurement, planning the implementation of activities, infrastructure construction).

Phase 3, which involves shutting down reactor 1 and carrying out the actual refurbishment, followed by the commissioning of the unit, will take place in the period 2027-2029, the document states.

Unit 1 of Cernavoda NPP was put into commercial operation on December 2, 1996, and ends its first operating cycle in December 2026, but the current 10-year operating license expires in 2023. However, according to the assessments made in 2018 by the plant's designer, Candu Energy, it is expected that unit 1 can be operated in full safety conditions until the end of 2026.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 08:04
05 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Nuclearelectrica signs agreement with US company for small modular reactor
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/26/2022 - 09:06
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

One of Romania's two nuke reactors to undergo technical outage in 2027-2029

26 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Ministry of Energy, as the majority shareholder (82.5%) of the nuclear company Nuclearelectrica (SNN), the operator of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, will have to decide in about a month whether to approve the company's final investment decision on the refurbishment of one of its two reactors (Unit 1).

The project involves the shutdown of the reactor for two years - in 2027-2029. At this moment, such a shutdown would create major problems as each of the two reactors supply nearly 10% of the country's electricity.

The Board of Directors of the company convened the general shareholder meeting for this decision on February 23.

According to a SNN document quoted by Profit.ro, if the final investment decision is approved, between April 2022 and December 2026, phase 2 of the project will take place, which consists in preparing the implementation (detailed solutions, component procurement, planning the implementation of activities, infrastructure construction).

Phase 3, which involves shutting down reactor 1 and carrying out the actual refurbishment, followed by the commissioning of the unit, will take place in the period 2027-2029, the document states.

Unit 1 of Cernavoda NPP was put into commercial operation on December 2, 1996, and ends its first operating cycle in December 2026, but the current 10-year operating license expires in 2023. However, according to the assessments made in 2018 by the plant's designer, Candu Energy, it is expected that unit 1 can be operated in full safety conditions until the end of 2026.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 08:04
05 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Nuclearelectrica signs agreement with US company for small modular reactor
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks